Judge OKs $34M Avis Rental Insurance Settlement

By Josh Liberatore (June 24, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge recommended granting preliminary approval Friday on a $34 million settlement Avis Budget Car Rental LLC struck with rental car purchasers that would end the long-running class action over alleged insurance coverage fraud. In a report and recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Baker found "fair, adequate and reasonable" a proposed settlement that would see Avis and subsidiary Budget Rent-A-Car System pay up to $33.9 million to a class of travelers who alleged they paid for but never received special liability insurance for their rental cars. The sides filed a joint notice of settlement in December, which came...

