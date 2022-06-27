Linebarger Goggan Immune To Toll Road Fee Suit, Court Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 27, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A national debt collection firm should be granted government immunity in a case accusing the firm of abusing its role as toll collector in a Texas county, a Texas appellate court has ruled. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas has agreed that government immunity blocks a lawsuit against Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP over its collection of unpaid tolls on behalf of Harris County and a local toll road authority, according to an opinion filed Wednesday. In November 2020, Thien An Vo sued Linebarger Goggan pro se, claiming the firm violated its fiduciary duty to her and practiced law...

