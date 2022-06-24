Patients Slam UnitedHealth's Bid To Keep 9th Circ. Order Alive

By Rachel Stone (June 24, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. relied on contradictory arguments in its defense of the Ninth Circuit's decision unraveling court orders requiring the insurer's subsidiary to reprocess thousands of claims for mental health and substance use disorder treatment, plan participants have argued, doubling down on imploring the appeals court to revisit its ruling. In a reply brief filed Thursday, the plaintiffs suing on behalf of a combined class of 60,000 plan participants and beneficiaries reaffirmed the importance of the case and the seriousness of their need for an en banc or panel rehearing, which they first laid out in a May 2022 petition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS