Gov't Gets 30 More Days To Review China Tariff Comments

By Alex Lawson (June 24, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has given the federal government an extra 30 days to review scores of public comments regarding tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods in the wake of a ruling that officials failed to assess that feedback before imposing the levies. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative had faced a June 30 deadline to comply with an April decision that mostly upheld the tariffs but dinged the agency for failing to sufficiently respond to public comments, many of which opposed the duties. The USTR asked for an extra 60 days, citing the sheer...

