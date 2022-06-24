Judge Asks DOJ If Meadows Is Immune From Jan. 6 Subpoena

By Khorri Atkinson (June 24, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge is seeking clarity from the U.S. Department of Justice whether former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is entitled to any level of immunity from a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating last year's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols' minute order late Thursday for a statement of interest from the DOJ came after the department said earlier this month it won't prosecute Meadows for contempt of Congress. The House had voted roughly along party lines late last December to hold Meadows in contempt for his refusal to cooperate and passed on...

