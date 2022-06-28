What 'The' OSU Trademark Win Means For Businesses

By David Newman (June 27, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Teeing up a collision of The Ohio State University against other collegiate rivals is the decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register the word "The." On June 21, the USPTO registered U.S. Trademark No. 6,763,118 for "The" for T-shirts, caps and hats in the field of sports and collegiate athletics. This registration for "The" puts OSU within first-down yardage of a matchup with other universities to see who may use the article "The" as part of their school logos on shirts and caps. Included in the many universities who use "The" as part of their names is The...

