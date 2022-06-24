'Varsity Blues' Feds Seek 4 Years For Ex-Georgetown Coach

By Chris Villani (June 24, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case asked a federal judge on Friday to send the former head tennis coach at Georgetown University to prison for four years for accepting more than $3.5 million in bribes as part of the wide-ranging scheme. The government dubbed Gordon Ernst one of the most "prolific" co-conspirators in the high-profile case. He worked with scheme honcho William "Rick" Singer to designate at least 19 Singer clients as tennis recruits in exchange for bribes, sometimes using as many as five or six of his recruitment slots on undeserving students, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum....

