Toshiba Defends $500M Hydro Plant Work In Bid To Duck Suit

By Clark Mindock (June 27, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Toshiba Corp. wants to avoid a suit claiming it turned over shoddy work and missed deadlines overhauling a hydroelectric plant, arguing the work was fine and the allegations fall outside the bounds of the $500 million contract. The company pushed back Friday on allegations made by Consumers Energy Co. and DTE Electric Co., which own the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant in northern Michigan, that a Toshiba unit violated its contract by repeatedly delivering defective work that won't last as long as contractually promised and will require frequent maintenance. Toshiba said the companies were essentially overlooking key terms of the contract that...

