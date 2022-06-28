DC Circ. Orders Reopening Of Decades-Old Hilton ERISA Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 27, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit reopened a decades-old class action brought by ex-Hilton Hotel & Resorts workers who alleged the hotel chain lowballed their pension payments by failing to properly accrue benefits to their accounts, finding the district court erred in refusing to enforce an injunction ordering payment in the case. A three-judge panel of the appellate court in an unpublished opinion issued Friday reversed D.C. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly's March 2021 order denying a motion from the workers to reopen the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit and enforce the terms of an August 2011 order entered against Hilton. In addition...

