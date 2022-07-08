Top Gov't Contract Cases In 2022: Midyear Report

By Daniel Wilson (July 8, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Courts and administrative bodies have issued several important decisions affecting government contractors this year, for example touching on the government's authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and creating splits between the U.S. Government Accountability Office and Court of Federal Claims. Here, Law360 explores the takeaways from a number of the most important and high-profile government contract-related rulings in the first half of 2022. Claims Court Splits From GAO On Key Personnel Unavailability The Court of Federal Claims in a February decision found that a bidder on a contract does not have an obligation to inform an agency when a proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS