Top Gov't Contracting Policies Of 2022: Midyear Report

By Daniel Wilson (July 1, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The White House and federal agencies introduced several high-profile policies at the intersection of labor and procurement issues in the first half of 2022, alongside other important contracting-related policies such as a final enhanced debriefing rule for defense contractors. Here, Law360 looks at six prominent areas of policy changes and proposals so far this year in government contracting: DOL Moves To Overhaul Prevailing Wage And Labor Agreement Rules Some of the most significant policy changes affecting federal contracts and contractors in the first six months of 2022 cover labor and employment issues, such as a February executive order mandating that all federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS