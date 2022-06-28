AT&T Says $450M Phone Sharing IP Suit Is 6 Years Too Late

By Jasmin Jackson (June 27, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- AT&T Inc. has urged a New York federal judge to reject a patent-holding company's $450 million infringement suit over phone number sharing technology, arguing that the suit is too stale and that the patent covers nothing more than an abstract idea. The telecommunications giant said in a motion to dismiss filed Friday that Network Apps LLC's patent suit filed in 2021 is barred by a six-year statute of limitations, which started when AT&T terminated a licensing agreement involving the disputed technology in October 2014. Network Apps has claimed that AT&T developed an infringing number sharing technology — known as "NumberSync" —...

