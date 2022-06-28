Ambulance Co. Must Face Death Claim Over Paraplegic's Fall

By Jonathan Capriel (June 28, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An ambulance company can't evade claims it caused the death of a paraplegic man after he fell from one of its stretchers, a Georgia appeals court panel has ruled, saying the wrongful death claims aren't time-barred because they piggyback on negligence claims already filed. The three-judge panel on Friday overturned a trial court's dismissal awarded to Metro Ambulance Services Inc. on a wrongful death claim brought by Mildred Toomer, the administrator of Milton McBride's estate. Toomer added the claim almost three years after McBride died to an already existing medical malpractice lawsuit. "The new claim was timely because it related back...

