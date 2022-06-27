Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Erred In Netflix Challenge To DivX Patent

By Britain Eakin (June 27, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Monday the Patent Trial and Appeal Board misconstrued a key claim term in a DivX video deblocking patent and ordered the board to take another look at the challenge from Netflix and Hulu, which the board held failed to show the patent was invalid. The three-judge panel found that the board construed "level of detail" too narrowly in its April 2021 decision and said it should reweigh whether claim 1 of the patent is invalid under the corrected claim construction, according to the panel's nonprecedential decision. The panel, however, rejected an argument from the streaming giants that...

