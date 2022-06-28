Grand Jury Probes Trump Platform's SPAC Merger

By Tom Zanki (June 27, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company planning to buy and take public former President Donald Trump's social media platform, said Monday a federal grand jury issued subpoenas to its board of directors that could derail the planned acquisition. The disclosure follows prior subpoenas issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice concerning Digital World's acquisition plans. In a new regulatory filing, Digital World said a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York subpoenaed each member of its board of directors, demanding similar information as the SEC. Miami-based Digital World said the Manhattan...

