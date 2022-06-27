High Court Won't Hear $87M Monsanto Roundup Appeal

By Emily Field (June 27, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an $87 million verdict awarded to a couple who claimed that Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller caused their blood cancer, the second time in a week that the high court has rebuffed the Bayer AG unit's appeals over the herbicide. In another blow to the company, the high court declined to take up Monsanto's appeal of the verdict in favor of Alva and Alberta Pilliod, who developed Non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup weedkiller for decades. That leaves in place a 2021 decision by the California First District Court of Appeal that upheld the verdict and...

