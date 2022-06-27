High Court To Hear Sears Lease Fight With Mall Of America

By Vince Sullivan (June 27, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a long-running dispute between the successor to retail giant Sears Holding Corp. and the Mall of America over the assignment of a store lease, taking up the question of whether appellate courts have jurisdiction to hear appeals of bankruptcy sale orders. The dispute centers on a lease for a three-story anchor store in the sprawling Mall of America in Minnesota that Sears entered into in 1991. In 2019, after filing for bankruptcy, Sears sold a large portion of its assets to Transform Holdco LLC, an entity formed by former Sears CEO Eddie...

