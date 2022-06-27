2nd Circuit Backs $100M Loan Default Ruling In UBS Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 27, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has sided with a lower court's ruling that energy holding company Greka Integrated Inc. must pay $100 million to UBS AG's London branch following Greka's failure to repay loans it owes to the bank. The appeals court issued an order Monday affirming the district court's grant of summary judgment in favor of UBS and its dismissal of Greka's counterclaims and denial of the company's motion for reconsideration. UBS nabbed an early victory in its suit in April 2020 after a New York federal judge found that there was no real dispute regarding the default on the loans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS