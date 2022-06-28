High Court Turns Away Teamsters Fund's $58M Pension Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 27, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined a Teamsters pension fund's request on Monday to review a ruling that let a wholesale grocer avoid paying $58 million the fund claimed it was owed after a warehouse operator stopped contributing. The justices denied a petition by the New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund to review whether the Second Circuit in January misinterpreted federal laws intended to prevent employers from dodging liability through corporate transactions. The case stems from a lawsuit the fund filed against C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. in 2016 seeking the remaining $58 million liability it said it was owed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS