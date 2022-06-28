Gold Price-Fixing Deal Could Imperil Other Claims, Court Told

By Jon Hill (June 27, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An investor suing Scotiabank for alleged precious metals futures spoofing is objecting to a proposed $50 million settlement that would end a separate gold price-fixing case against the bank and other financial institutions, telling a New York federal judge that the deal's release of claims should be narrowed. In a Friday filing, investment vehicle Robert Charles Class A LP urged U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni to withhold final approval of the gold-fixing settlement unless its terms are amended to expressly exclude claims from spoofing litigation facing Scotiabank in New Jersey federal court. "This is a simple solution that can easily...

