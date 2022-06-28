McDonald's Customer Sues Over Mobile App's Payment Glitch

By Lauraann Wood (June 27, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- McDonald's got hit Friday with a proposed class suit seeking refunds for customers who've allegedly had to pay for their orders twice because of a glitch in the company's mobile app that can prevent their card payments from reaching its stores. Florida resident George Keritsis claimed that the McDonald's mobile app is poorly and negligently designed because it fails to properly integrate customers' interactions between their cellphone software and its physical stores. The app also improperly fails to apply price discounts customers think they're getting when they place their mobile orders, Keritsis claimed. "McDonald's has known of this issue for years...

