Twitter Stock Pumper Avoids Prison For Microcap Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (June 27, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A would-be Twitter-based stock sage on Monday was sentenced to six months of house arrest for what prosecutors say was a social media-based pump-and-dump scheme designed to induce his followers to drive up the share price of a worthless shell company. Ohio day trader Steven Gallagher, 51, was sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release, with six months of the sentence to be served under home confinement. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan also fined Gallagher $10,000 and ordered him to forfeit $21,716. Gallagher in February pled guilty to one count of securities fraud. Prosecutors say he...

