Trump Takes Twitter 'Censorship' Case Loss To 9th Circ.

By Hailey Konnath (June 27, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump is appealing last month's dismissal of his putative censorship class action against Twitter, according to a notice filed in California federal court on Monday. Trump, along with his fellow plaintiffs, said in the short notice that they'll be asking the Ninth Circuit to undo U.S. District Judge James Donato's May 6 order granting Twitter Inc.'s motion to dismiss. In that order, Judge Donato held that Trump hadn't plausibly alleged that the social media giant acted as a government entity when it banned his account. Trump and his fellow plaintiffs are "not starting from a position of strength,"...

