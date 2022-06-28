Google, Apple Want Consumer Search Conspiracy Suit Gone

By Bryan Koenig (June 28, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Google and Apple are fighting to toss a consumer suit from the same attorneys, and with virtually identical allegations, as a Google Search advertiser accusing Google of paying Apple not to produce its own search engine, arguing that the consumers in the latest case can't show harm from using a free product. Friday's motion to dismiss in the Northern District of California hews closely to the technology giants' dismissal bid against a California crane-operator licensing school, which is also being pursued by the Alioto Law Firm. In both cases, Apple and Google argue there's no showing of any conspiracy and that...

