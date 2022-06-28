Constangy Opens NJ Office With Top FordHarrison Atty

By Nick Muscavage (June 28, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Employment law firm Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP is expanding its East Coast presence by opening its first New Jersey office and bringing on former FordHarrison LLP partner Salvador Simao to oversee it. The Atlanta-based firm announced Simao's hiring and its new Ewing, New Jersey, office on Monday. Simao was with FordHarrison for more than a decade, and most recently served as the firm's Northeast regional managing partner. In his prior role, Simao managed FordHarrison's office in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Simao said he was attracted to Constangy Brooks because of the firm's "investment in cutting edge technology" and its...

