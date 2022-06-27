Insurer Owes $3M For Hockey Coach's Injury, Ill. Panel Says

By Josh Liberatore (June 27, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- An insurer must cover half of a $6 million settlement resolving a high school hockey coach's allegations that he was assaulted by a former player, an Illinois state appellate panel ruled Monday, agreeing with a trial court's judgment that the agreement wasn't collusive despite an "obvious conflict of interest" in negotiations. A three-judge panel for Illinois' First District rejected Country Mutual Insurance Co.'s argument that the settlement between Joseph Pecoraro and Thomas Olsak should be wiped out because the two men were represented by the same attorneys during negotiations. An Illinois state appeals panel ruled that Country Mutual must cover $3 million...

