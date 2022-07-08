Vizio Ruling Offers Potential Precedent On Source Code

By Jeremy Elman (July 8, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- In Software Freedom Conservancy Inc. v. Vizio Inc., the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California allowed a smart TV consumer to proceed on a breach of contract claim against a product maker for using open source software in its source code, separate and apart from any copyright remedies. Plaintiff Software Freedom Conservancy, or SFC, claims to be a nonprofit entity that purchased smart TVs from Vizio, and wants Vizio to distribute certain source code developed under certain open source licenses to enable software developers and other consumers to repair and improve the software it purchased from Vizio....

