Frustrated Court Says Lender Must Face Ponzi Scheme Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 28, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has declined to toss a Ponzi scheme fraud suit brought against a lending company and the CEO of a real estate development company, noting that court has spent many resources on dismissal motions in the case thus far and that the defendants should not file any more dismissal motions. U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay concluded his opinion on Monday by stating, "the court and its staff have expended numerous hours and scarce judicial resources in ruling on Rule 12(b)(6) motions. The court directs all defendants not to file any further Rule 12(b)(6) motions." According to the judge's...

