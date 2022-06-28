Opioid Distributors Cut $250M Deal With Holdout Okla. AG

By Dorothy Atkins (June 27, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen have agreed to pay $250 million to resolve Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's claims the opioid distributors fueled the Sooner State's opioid crisis — months after O'Connor rejected a nationwide deal that he claimed would have short-changed Oklahomans, according to a statement Monday from O'Connor. O'Connor said he was pleased that the state and local governments were able to work together to reach the proposed deal, which he noted is subject to approval by local Oklahoma cities and counties. He added that many Oklahoma families have been ravaged and millions of lives have been lost within the...

