Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Daikin Can't Take Bid To End PFAS Claims To Ga. Justices

By Kelcey Caulder (June 28, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has rejected Daikin America Inc.'s bid to ask the state's Supreme Court or the Eleventh Circuit to weigh in on whether it and other manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances could be held liable for water pollution in Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. said Monday that federal courts can properly decide questions of Daikin's liability as a manufacturer without the input of the Georgia Supreme Court, and declined Daikin's request for an immediate appeal to the Eleventh Circuit. The judge said his previous ruling that Daikin could be liable as the supplier of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!