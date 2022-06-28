Daikin Can't Take Bid To End PFAS Claims To Ga. Justices

By Kelcey Caulder (June 28, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has rejected Daikin America Inc.'s bid to ask the state's Supreme Court or the Eleventh Circuit to weigh in on whether it and other manufacturers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances could be held liable for water pollution in Georgia. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. said Monday that federal courts can properly decide questions of Daikin's liability as a manufacturer without the input of the Georgia Supreme Court, and declined Daikin's request for an immediate appeal to the Eleventh Circuit. The judge said his previous ruling that Daikin could be liable as the supplier of a...

