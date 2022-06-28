Senior Living Co. Says Insurers Stopped Paying Defense Bills

By Josh Liberatore (June 28, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A senior living community facing a class action over the way it calculates refunds for its residents is suing its insurers in New Jersey federal court, alleging they've stopped covering in full the community's defense costs in the underlying case despite having done so for years. Springpoint Senior Living Inc. said in a complaint filed Monday that National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh and CNA unit Columbia Casualty Co. haven't paid its legal defense bills over the last several months as the senior living community defends a class action alleging it defrauded residents. The Wall Township, New Jersey-based Springpoint alleges...

