Ex-Northwestern Law Student's 'Unintelligible' Suit Tossed

By Celeste Bott (June 28, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge threw out a suit by a former law student claiming his suspension and expulsion from Northwestern University were rooted in discrimination, calling the complaint "so long, confusing, and unwieldy that it is unintelligible." It would be prejudicial to expect the university, its police department and various employees to answer Fahad Syed's 344-page second amended complaint, U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold said on Monday. "Here, the length is extreme. The Northwestern defendants properly observe that the complaint here spans significantly more pages and paragraphs than any example they could find in the case law," Judge Pacold said. "The...

