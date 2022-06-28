Clean Energy Co. Intersect Gets $750M Boost From 3 Firms

By Elaine Briseño (June 28, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Three private investment firms are infusing Intersect Power with $750 million to help accelerate the expansion of its clean energy platform, according to a statement Tuesday. The investment from TPG Rise Climate, CAI Investments and Trilantic Energy Partners North America gives Intersect Power, guided by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, the support it needs to explore new markets and technology that includes 1 gigawatt of green hydrogen production. TPG is being represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The deal will allow Intersect Power to build out from 2.4 gigawatts to 8 gigawatts of renewable power generation, storage and production of hydrogen...

