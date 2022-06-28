Instagram Photo Embedding Fight Lands In 9th Circ.

By Tiffany Hu (June 28, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has been asked to revive a proposed class action challenging how easily Instagram lets websites embed photos, with two photographers arguing that a lower court relied on an outdated test that has been rejected by "virtually every court" considering the same issue. In a brief filed Monday, photographers Alexis Hunley and Matthew Scott Brauer seek to overturn a California federal judge's dismissal of their lawsuit alleging that Instagram is liable for secondary infringement when third-party sites use Instagram's embedding tool to display their photos and videos. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, in tossing the suit, said he...

