Energy Cos. Can't Duck Fees For $1.2B Project, 5th Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (June 28, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Texas agency in charge of a key shipping channel off the Gulf of Mexico told the Fifth Circuit it shouldn't give credence to a brazen attempt by Shell and Phillips 66 to dodge their share of fees intended to pay for a $1.2 billion waterway improvement project. In its brief filed Monday, the Sabine-Neches Navigation District of Jefferson County, Texas, said a district court got things right when dismissing the suit filed by the companies challenging the fee structure for improvements of a canal on the border with Louisiana. The agency said the fee challengers are huge, multinational corporations that...

