Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Warby Parker Escapes 1-800 Contacts' Search Engine TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (June 28, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has cleared eyewear provider Warby Parker of claims it infringed 1-800 Contacts' trademarks with allegedly targeted search engine advertisements, ruling that reasonably sophisticated consumers can tell the difference between the rivals' distinct marks.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel granted judgment on the pleadings Monday to end 1-800 Contacts Inc.'s trademark suit against Warby Parker, finding the rival's advertisements on search results for 1-800 Contacts are not misleading consumers or causing market confusion.

"The parties' marks are too dissimilar for reasonably sophisticated internet consumers to be confused as to whether they have navigated to, and are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!