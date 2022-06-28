Warby Parker Escapes 1-800 Contacts' Search Engine TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (June 28, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has cleared eyewear provider Warby Parker of claims it infringed 1-800 Contacts' trademarks with allegedly targeted search engine advertisements, ruling that reasonably sophisticated consumers can tell the difference between the rivals' distinct marks. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel granted judgment on the pleadings Monday to end 1-800 Contacts Inc.'s trademark suit against Warby Parker, finding the rival's advertisements on search results for 1-800 Contacts are not misleading consumers or causing market confusion. "The parties' marks are too dissimilar for reasonably sophisticated internet consumers to be confused as to whether they have navigated to, and are...

