Biden's Pick To Lead ICE Pulls Long-Pending Nomination

By Alyssa Aquino (June 28, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT) -- The Texas sheriff whom President Joe Biden tapped to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has withdrawn his nomination after a 14-month standoff in the U.S. Senate, continuing ICE's five-year streak without a Senate-confirmed director. Ed Gonzalez, shown here in July 2021, said Monday that he has withdrawn his nomination for director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter on Monday that he had notified the president the day before of his decision to no longer be considered for the role of ICE director,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS