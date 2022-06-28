Ga. Judge Won't Rethink Pond Pollution Coverage Ruling

By Rosie Manins (June 28, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge doubled down Tuesday on his ruling that a subdivision developer's insurance policy doesn't cover its alleged pollution of a nearby pond, rejecting its bid to amend or alter a final judgment in favor of the insurer. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land said in an order that it wasn't proper for Tiger Creek Development Inc. and its owner David Erickson to argue for the first time, post-judgment, that sediment runoff from the subdivision isn't a pollutant under the liability insurance policy from Employers Mutual Casualty Co. Judge Land said he didn't clarify in his May summary judgment...

