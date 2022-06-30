Concrete Subcontractor Gets 2nd Chance At $400K Claim

By Lauren Castle (June 30, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court allowed a concrete subcontractor to pursue claims that a general contractor failed to pay it more than $400,000 for work on a Houston retail complex. The First Court of Appeals ruled that Texas A&M Concrete LLC can pursue a claim under the Texas Construction Trust Fund Act against general contractor Brae Burn Construction Co. Ltd. LLP for its unpaid work, despite their pay-when-paid contract, meaning that the subcontractor receives payment from the general contractor only after it gets paid by the property owner. The court upheld a trial judge's determination that the concrete company can't pursue a breach of...

