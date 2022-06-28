PDQ Execs Beat Worker Suit Over $12M Kwik Trip Sale Profits

By Abby Wargo (June 28, 2022, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Four ex-executives of PDQ Food Stores Inc. on Tuesday escaped a proposed retirement benefits class action that an ex-employee brought alleging that the company's former leaders used its 2017 sale to Kwik Trip to pay themselves $12 million, but co-defendant GreatBanc must still face allegations that it allowed the purchases. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley granted the ex-executives' motion to dismiss, ruling that company shareholders' participation in employee stock option plans does not mean their regular business decisions always have implications for the retirement plan. Judge Conley also granted GreatBanc Trust Co.'s partial motion to dismiss challenges to two side...

