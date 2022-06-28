Former Ann Taylor Execs Beat Claims Of Duping Investors

By Bill Wichert (June 28, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Former executives with the onetime owner of the Ann Taylor retail clothing brand defeated class claims alleging that they overstated the company's value before unveiling a roughly $1.3 billion impairment, with a New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday concluding that their "rosy" estimates did not amount to duping investors. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty signed off on a dismissal bid from David Jaffe and Robert Giammatteo, formerly the CEO and chief financial officer, respectively, of Ascena Retail Group Inc. The company had been named as defendant in the consolidated amended complaint at issue, but the claims against the business were discharged...

