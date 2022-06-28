Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Casts Doubtful Eye On Auto Glass Co. In PPG IP Row

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Chinese automobile glass company that allegedly ripped off PPG Industries' aircraft windshield trade secrets appeared to have a difficult time convincing the Third Circuit on Tuesday that, despite its decision to participate in the lawsuit only after being slapped with a default judgment, PPG isn't entitled to $26 million in damages.

The panel zeroed in on the question of if defendant Jiangsu Tie Mao Glass Co. Ltd.'s late entrance into the case — after the allegations in the complaint were accepted unopposed — meant that it could not now question those allegations used as the basis of the default judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!