3rd Circ. Casts Doubtful Eye On Auto Glass Co. In PPG IP Row

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Chinese automobile glass company that allegedly ripped off PPG Industries' aircraft windshield trade secrets appeared to have a difficult time convincing the Third Circuit on Tuesday that, despite its decision to participate in the lawsuit only after being slapped with a default judgment, PPG isn't entitled to $26 million in damages. The panel zeroed in on the question of if defendant Jiangsu Tie Mao Glass Co. Ltd.'s late entrance into the case — after the allegations in the complaint were accepted unopposed — meant that it could not now question those allegations used as the basis of the default judgment...

