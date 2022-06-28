Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPML Centralizes Cell Tech IP Suits Against Tesla, GM, Others

By Jasmin Jackson (June 28, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Neo Wireless' cellular patent suits against several carmakers, including Tesla and General Motors, were transferred to the Eastern District of Michigan Tuesday after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation determined centralization will streamline the related litigation and boost convenience.

Patent-holding company Neo Wireless LLC's infringement claims against Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor North America Inc. were transferred to the Great Lake State from U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's courtroom in the Eastern District of Texas — which is where Neo Wireless initially alleged that the automakers infringed six patents for in-vehicle cellular technology.

A JPML panel had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!