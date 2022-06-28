JPML Centralizes Cell Tech IP Suits Against Tesla, GM, Others

By Jasmin Jackson (June 28, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Neo Wireless' cellular patent suits against several carmakers, including Tesla and General Motors, were transferred to the Eastern District of Michigan Tuesday after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation determined centralization will streamline the related litigation and boost convenience. Patent-holding company Neo Wireless LLC's infringement claims against Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor North America Inc. were transferred to the Great Lake State from U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's courtroom in the Eastern District of Texas — which is where Neo Wireless initially alleged that the automakers infringed six patents for in-vehicle cellular technology. A JPML panel had...

