China Accused Of Influence Campaign Targeting Mining Cos.

By Ben Kochman (June 28, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Chinese state actors posed as local residents in Texas and Oklahoma as part of an unsuccessful influence campaign targeting rare-earths mining giants that compete with Chinese companies, the cybersecurity firm Mandiant said Tuesday. Members of the Beijing-backed operation, which includes a network of thousands of inauthentic accounts across numerous social media platforms, websites, and online forums, called for protests against the construction of a Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. facility in Texas and a USA Rare Earth site in Oklahoma, Mandiant's researchers said. Rare earth metals are used to build both consumer electronics products, like hybrid cars and mobile phones, and defense industry devices,...

