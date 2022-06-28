Ukraine Can Arbitrate Against Russia Over Sailor Detention

By Lauren Berg (June 28, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Ukraine has snagged a key victory against Russia in arbitration over the 2018 detainment of Ukrainian naval vessels and service members after a Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal rejected the Kremlin's jurisdictional objections, Ukraine's counsel at Covington & Burling LLP said Tuesday. Ukraine will now be able to move forward with its case, including a reparation claim, after a five-member PCA tribunal ruled unanimously on Monday not to uphold any of the Russian Federation's jurisdictional objections, Covington said in a news release. "Yesterday's ruling is a victory for the rule of law and Ukraine's demand for accountability for Russia's many violations...

