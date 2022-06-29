11th Circ. Reverses Amazon's Win In Porn Biz Trademark Suit

By Tiffany Hu (June 28, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Amazon must face a jury trial over claims that its Fire TV video streaming device violates the trademark rights of the owner of porn streaming service FyreTV, the Eleventh Circuit ruled in a published opinion Tuesday. In a 46-page opinion, a three-judge panel overturned a Florida federal judge's decision granting summary judgment in Amazon's favor in a lawsuit brought by Wreal LLC, which alleged that the name of Amazon's Fire TV would likely cause consumers to confuse it with Wreal's FyreTV service. The panel said that because this was a "reverse-confusion" case, there were "several important differences" in how the relevant...

