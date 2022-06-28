DraftKings' Site Inaccessible To Visually Impaired, Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (June 28, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- DraftKings Inc. was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the sports betting giant is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act because its website is inaccessible to blind individuals. Plaintiff Robert Jahoda, who is blind, alleges DraftKings has failed to make its website compatible with screen reader technology and other auxiliary aids for visually impaired and blind individuals, in violation of Title III of the ADA, according to the complaint in Pennsylvania federal court. Jahoda, who uses a screen reader, alleges DraftKings' website has never been fully accessible for him and others with visual disabilities. "By failing to make its website available...

