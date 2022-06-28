Funds Say Trucking Co. Dodged Contributions Via Alter Egos

By Beverly Banks (June 28, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local's benefits funds accused a trucking company Tuesday of using alter egos to evade its obligation to provide contributions for pension, welfare and vacation under the parties' collective bargaining agreement, saying the businesses have the same shareholders, location and bookkeeper. Eagle Insulation Distributors Supply Inc. and Frog Insulation Manufacturers Inc. are alter egos of one another, Teamsters Local 282's funds said in a complaint, and have not paid contributions, in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Labor Management Relations Act. The funds named in the suit encompass pension, vacation, sick leave, welfare, annuity and job training....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS