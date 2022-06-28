Wells Fargo Escapes Suit Over Alleged Zelle Scams, For Now

By Katryna Perera (June 28, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Seattle resident who filed a class action suit accusing Wells Fargo and Zelle of failing to protect customers from scammers, who can use Zelle's mobile payment app to potentially steal thousands of dollars from accounts, has dropped his claims. Plaintiff Luke Hartsock filed a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice on Tuesday in Washington federal court. The reasoning behind his withdrawal was not outlined in the notice, and counsel for Hartsock did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Hartsock initially sued Wells Fargo and Zelle on June 1, claiming he was scammed out of $7,500 by unknown...

