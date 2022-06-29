Judge Certifies Class In Natural Gas Price-Fixing Suit

By Matthew Perlman (June 29, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal court has certified a class of buyers suing natural gas companies for allegedly conspiring to raise prices in the early 2000s, advancing a long-running case that is back from a lengthy trip through multidistrict litigation. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley issued an opinion and order on Tuesday, reversing a summary judgment ruling against several of the buyers and certifying a class of commercial and industrial users that purchased natural gas in Wisconsin between Jan. 1, 2000, and Oct. 31, 2002. The order came in a pair of consolidated cases that date back to 2006 from Wisconsin natural...

